SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Precigen by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Precigen by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $692,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.76. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 105.68% and a negative net margin of 321.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

In related news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $44,234.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,232.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares acquired 6,758,400 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,006,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,398,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,374,520.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

