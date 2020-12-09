SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 253,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

In other news, Director James M. Harrison sold 225,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,347.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 1,600,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,620,536 shares of company stock worth $8,343,988. Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.16. Party City Holdco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

