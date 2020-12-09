SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 95.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,634 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grubhub during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lucerne Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grubhub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Grubhub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Grubhub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Grubhub by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $80,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,143 shares in the company, valued at $253,482.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 11,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $905,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,691 shares of company stock worth $4,128,683. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.74. Grubhub Inc. has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $85.53.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $493.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.24 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRUB. ValuEngine downgraded Grubhub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Grubhub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.37.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

