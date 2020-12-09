SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,856 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 91.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 495,680 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,370,000 after purchasing an additional 175,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 39,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $155,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,337.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $29.62.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTCT. ValuEngine upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

