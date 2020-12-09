SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29,564 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in FLIR Systems by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,466,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,424,000 after acquiring an additional 699,100 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in FLIR Systems by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in FLIR Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLIR shares. ValuEngine upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $59.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.