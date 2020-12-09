SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 32,269 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 368.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 890.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 68.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Research analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

