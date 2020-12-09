SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sandell Asset Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMK opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

