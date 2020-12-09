SG Americas Securities LLC Has $103,000 Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 73.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth $233,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 185.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 130,358 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 3,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $202,085.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,900.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $315,022.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,592.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,504. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NUS stock opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $57.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $703.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 6.54%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.