SG Americas Securities LLC Has $106,000 Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,697 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,018,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,133,000 after acquiring an additional 349,911 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

GBCI stock opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. The firm had revenue of $205.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GBCI. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

