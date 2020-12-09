SG Americas Securities LLC Has $106,000 Stock Holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,592 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 53.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SID stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 2.03. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $5.15.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SID shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.00.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

