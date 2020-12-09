SG Americas Securities LLC Has $106,000 Stock Position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,592 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SID. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 219.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 219,490 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 108.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 288,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 53.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SID. TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of SID stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 2.03. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.