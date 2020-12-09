SG Americas Securities LLC Has $109,000 Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $943,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth $371,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 25,530 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

APAM opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average is $37.93.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.34%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

