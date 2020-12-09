SG Americas Securities LLC Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,392 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 371.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 311 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

In other IDACORP news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $106,210.00. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDA stock opened at $91.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $425.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.28 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

IDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

