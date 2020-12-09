SG Americas Securities LLC Has $113,000 Position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 72.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,129 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Athenex were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Athenex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,045,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,396 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Athenex by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125,934 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,382,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,474,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Athenex by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 30,684 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Athenex in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,150,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,866,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $19,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,037,941 shares of company stock valued at $22,478,746 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATNX opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26. Athenex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. The business had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

