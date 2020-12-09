SG Americas Securities LLC Has $113,000 Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 91.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,990 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Ingevity by 247.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,218,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,227,000 after acquiring an additional 867,373 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 2,176.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 197,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,669,000 after buying an additional 157,808 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,237,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 107,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $72.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.23. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.70.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.78. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.83 million. Analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.