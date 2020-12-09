SG Americas Securities LLC Has $113,000 Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Integer by 48.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integer during the third quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Integer by 398.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Integer in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integer in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.34. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.12 per share, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,569.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

