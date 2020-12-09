SG Americas Securities LLC Has $113,000 Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,990 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ingevity by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

NYSE NGVT opened at $72.16 on Wednesday. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $91.29. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.70.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.78. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

