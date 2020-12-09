SG Americas Securities LLC Has $117,000 Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 26.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 640,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after buying an additional 134,039 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 23.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after buying an additional 67,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 193.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 83,266 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 200,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

NYSE CBT opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.58 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.