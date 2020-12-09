SG Americas Securities LLC Has $91,000 Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 153,786 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Navient by 5.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 5.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the third quarter worth $515,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 9.4% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.48 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

