SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $109,000 in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEOH. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 4.2% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 458,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MEOH shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on Methanex from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Methanex in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 2.05. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $43.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

