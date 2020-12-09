SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $116,000 in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Switch by 81.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Switch in the third quarter worth $86,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Switch in the second quarter worth $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Switch in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Switch in the second quarter worth $133,000. 34.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Switch alerts:

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $2,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,438.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $355,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,654,513.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 473,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,313,916. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.