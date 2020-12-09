SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $117,000 in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,126,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,178,000 after buying an additional 686,162 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,314,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,625,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,551,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,014,000 after purchasing an additional 213,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

DLB stock opened at $92.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $92.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average of $70.67.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $7,945,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 5,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $465,580.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,536 shares of company stock valued at $25,037,472 in the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.