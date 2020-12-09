SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 74.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,625 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 51,645 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Archrock by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,976 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Archrock by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Archrock by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Archrock by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.53 and a beta of 2.77. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $205.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AROC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archrock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,462.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

