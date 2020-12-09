SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,120 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,850,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,722,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,494,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 51.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,271,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,621 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,688,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,903,000 after acquiring an additional 223,799 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 81.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,900 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK stock opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

