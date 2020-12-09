SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Precigen during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Precigen by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Precigen during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Precigen by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Precigen alerts:

PGEN opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative net margin of 321.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 7,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $39,985.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 250,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,640.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares acquired 6,758,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,006,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,398,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,374,520.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.