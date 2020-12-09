SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 482 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,013,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,918,000 after acquiring an additional 134,898 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 661,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,501,000 after acquiring an additional 24,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1,138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,224,000 after acquiring an additional 448,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $354.26 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $363.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.06, for a total value of $51,771.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total transaction of $75,681.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,141.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 608,828 shares of company stock valued at $18,608,777. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.13.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.