SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,392 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 18.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 79.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 51.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 26.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $106,210.00. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $91.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $113.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.93.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $425.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.28 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

