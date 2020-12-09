SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 94.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,982,000 after buying an additional 178,998 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PEN opened at $204.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 703.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 7.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.28. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEN. Bank of America cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Penumbra from $253.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Penumbra from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Penumbra from $233.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.57.

In other Penumbra news, insider Arani Bose sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total value of $25,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 558,760 shares in the company, valued at $143,036,972.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $2,121,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,591 shares of company stock worth $8,676,998. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

