SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,224,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535,671 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 857.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 597,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,127,000 after buying an additional 534,788 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,045,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,335,000 after buying an additional 285,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 600,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,547,000 after buying an additional 221,496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.66 and its 200 day moving average is $110.71. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.12 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

