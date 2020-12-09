SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKTX. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at $334,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at $95,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at $960,000. 15.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $62.50.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Nkarta from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Nkarta Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.