SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $7,945,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 5,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $465,580.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,536 shares of company stock valued at $25,037,472 in the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLB stock opened at $92.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $92.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average of $70.67.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.