SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,428,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,705,000 after acquiring an additional 228,587 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 410,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 224.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 163,716 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 32.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 145.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 160,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 95,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDY opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.41. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $73.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 18.88%. On average, analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Investec raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

