SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 10,098 DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1,345.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 12.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

NYSE DCP opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $26.26.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on DCP. UBS Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.