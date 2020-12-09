SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 10,098 DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 50.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 168,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 56,263 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 19.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after buying an additional 148,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 12.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $413,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DCP opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $26.26.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on DCP. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

