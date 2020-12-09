SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 6,194 Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRT. Bank of America started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $301,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $19.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

