SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 427,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,673,000 after purchasing an additional 290,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,776 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,515,000 after purchasing an additional 136,257 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,031.9% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 92,922 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 74,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT opened at $180.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.96. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $200.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $525,371.00. Also, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $271,034.36. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.85.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

