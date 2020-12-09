SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,927,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,065 shares in the company, valued at $48,456,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SITE opened at $144.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.43. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $147.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.13.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

