SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRTY. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 21,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

In other news, Director James M. Harrison sold 225,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,347.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 1,600,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,620,536 shares of company stock worth $8,343,988. Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $585.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.16.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.