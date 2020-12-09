SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 26,120 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 85.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,120 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 59.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 180.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 106.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 121.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE stock opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.97.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

