SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 29,101 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 90.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,101 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

NYSE EV opened at $65.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.16. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $4.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

