SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 29,101 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 90.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,101 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance by 496.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 28,355 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,921 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Eaton Vance by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 45,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Shares of NYSE:EV opened at $65.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $69.18.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $4.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

