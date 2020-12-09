SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 32,269 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 32,269 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Golar LNG by 368.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 890.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 221.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLNG opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Golar LNG Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 68.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLNG. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. DNB Markets upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

