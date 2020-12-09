SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 36,727 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,727 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,660,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,319,000 after purchasing an additional 810,848 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 22.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,269,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,247,000 after acquiring an additional 598,754 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 98.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,051,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after acquiring an additional 521,972 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 13.3% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,406,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,534,000 after acquiring an additional 518,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in nVent Electric by 24.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,923,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,024,000 after acquiring an additional 371,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,922 shares in the company, valued at $768,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVT opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

