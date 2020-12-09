SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 56,044 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 86.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,044 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 10.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in TEGNA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in TEGNA during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TEGNA by 16.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TGNA opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.