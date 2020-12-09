SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,560 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 14.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 3,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $202,085.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,900.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $315,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,592.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,504. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $57.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.21.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $703.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

