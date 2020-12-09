SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,256 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $233.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Penumbra from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.57.

Shares of PEN opened at $204.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.71 and a beta of 0.67. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $277.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.60 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arani Bose sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total transaction of $25,599.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 558,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,036,972.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total value of $1,701,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,591 shares of company stock worth $8,676,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

