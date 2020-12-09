SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $105,000 Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XHB. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $59.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

