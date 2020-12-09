SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MVIS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MicroVision in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in MicroVision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroVision by 22.7% during the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MVIS opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 3.33. MicroVision, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MicroVision has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

