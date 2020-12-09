SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $943,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 260.3% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,530 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 28.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.90. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $49.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. Equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.34%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

