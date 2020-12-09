SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,707 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Greif by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Greif by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GEF. BMO Capital Markets raised Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of GEF opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $38.99. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $51.26.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

